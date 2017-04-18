It must be nice to be the British Broadcasting Corporation.
Spewing toxic sludge wouldn't normally be considered a winning business model, but the BBC can rely upon the generous, involuntary contributions of millions of taxpayers to keep its river of bile flowing.
Such is the case with the BBC's creative coverage of the suicide bomb attack that turned dozens of Syrian children into charcoal.
Normal people with souls know that Salafist scumbags are responsible for this attack. Not the BBC.
In the fairy land inhabited by the BBC, the "moderate" rebels would never do such a thing! Never. Which obviously means that the evil baby killer Bashar Assad stuffed a car full of explosives and crashed it into 90 children:
And here are the mythical moderate Syrian unicorns, explaining why they murdered more than 100 civilians:
These are the buses of the Iranian heathens! They burn to avenge the people of Aleppo!
Dear British people: Stop funding this. Please.
