Editor's note: It's almost like the fact that Ukraine's unemployment rate stands at 10% has nothing to do with it? The official census of 2010 showed 2 million Ukrainian citizens living and working in Russia. Since the start of the Donbass war, another 2 - 3 million Ukrainians (albeit predominantly from the Donbass) are estimated to have moved Russia.

Originally at Rusvesna Russia's Federal Security Service has been accused of "brainwashing" Ukrainians, who go to Russia to make a living. This comes from aAccording to Chernovil, he personally knew a family of farmers from Sumskaya region, who travelled to Russia to see their relatives. They returned to tell the story of FSB "brainwashing" on arrival."This is why I am for aUkraine may also impose a visa regime for Russian citizens. "Those who come here from Russia, pose a special kind of threat. A visa regime will help strengthen the control factor. It will significantly decrease the amount of Russians in Ukraine - frankly speaking, the less the better."He added, that should a visa regime be imposed, "Moscow will immediately make life difficult for Ukrainians on Russian territory."