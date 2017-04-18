© AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool

The Indian Navy deployed four warships in the Mediterranean Sea and along the East coast of Africa to ensure maritime order in solidarity with friendly and like-minded countries."In recent past, Indian Navy has been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with Hydrographic Survey, Search and Rescue, EEZ Surveillance and other such capacity-building and capability enhancement activities. The current deployment in the Mediterranean Sea will contribute towards the Indian Navy's efforts to consolidate interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas," read an Indian Navy statement.During their deployment in the Mediterranean, the Indian warships will engage with the Hellenic Navy.