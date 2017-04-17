© meteo-tv.ru
A reader in Russia sent this link about unusual cold in St Petersburg.

St. Petersburg authorities have asked lay people to support migrating birds suffering a lack of food, writes Alexey Parkhomenko. The temperature anomaly there is -5-7 degrees C (9 to 12.5F) below normal.

"In the Moscow Region, where I live, the temperature this morning has been below freezing, with some snow and strong NW wind."

The Smolny Committee on Nature Management, which asked residents and city visitors for help, said the unexpected snow that came to replace the spring heat caught the birds unawares.

Thanks to Alexey Parkhomenko in Russia for this link.