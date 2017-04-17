Max Abrahms‏ @MaxAbrahms - 2:07 PM - 16 Apr 2017

After reading dozens of stories about the Shia massacre yesterday in Syria I've come to the conclusion it was perpetrator-less.

The War Nerd‏ @TheWarNerd - 11:53 AM - 16 Apr 2017

We find that "at least 112" Shia refugees were killed. By whom? Oh, it's a real whodunit according to Reuters... link

But the BBC, CNN and other western media will not tell you that.

Syria war: 'At least 68 children among 126 killed' in bus bombing



At least 68 children were among 126 people killed in Saturday's bomb attack on buses carrying evacuees from besieged Syrian towns, activists say.



A vehicle filled with explosives hit the convoy near Aleppo.

It happened when a vehicle loaded with food arrived and started distributing crisps, attracting many children, before exploding, the BBC's Middle East correspondent Lina Sinjab said.



She said it was not clear how the vehicle could have reached the area without government permission.



But there is also no evidence that rebels were involved in the attack, as the government claims.



It would not be in the rebels' interest, our correspondent says, as they were waiting for their own supporters to be evacuated from the other towns.

Elijah J. Magnier @EjmAlrai

The "four cities deal" includes Qatari hostages, money, prisoners of war, prisoners and corps

The 1st step (evacuating civilians under the age of 15) was concluded.

The 2d step will evacuate all militants

The 3d step will include the exchange of prisoners held by Damascus, Hezbollah and al-Qaeda corps and prisoners

The 4th step will incl the release of Qatari hostages held in Iraq (not yet released) & the payment of ransom to AQ.