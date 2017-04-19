Society's Child
One of the suspected organizers of St. Petersburg Metro bombing detained - FSB (VIDEO) (UPDATE: Older brother also detained)
RT
Mon, 17 Apr 2017 15:22 UTC
Russia's Federal Security Service has detained a person who could have been involved in the explosion in the St. Petersburg Metro, as part of the criminal investigation launched by the Investigative Committee, the center said in a statement.
"One of the organizers of the investigated case, who is a native of the Central Asian region, Azimov Abror Akhralovich, born in 1990, has been detained in the area of Odintsovo, Moscow Region," the statement says.
Azimov is believed to have trained the perpetrator of the bombing, Akbardzhon Dzhalilov, who left the explosive device in the train and was also killed in the explosion.
It is, however, still being investigated whether Dzhalilov intended to be a suicide bomber or the device was set off remotely.
Azimov is currently being held at a Russian Investigative Committee facility for further inquiry.
After being apprehended, officers discovered a combat pistol on him, the FSB announced, according to RIA Novosti news agency.
Earlier in April, eight people were detained on suspicion of being involved in the St. Petersburg terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said. Six were arrested in St. Petersburg and two others in Moscow.
a
Originally from Kyrgyzstan, Azimov, born in 1988, was arrested in Odintsovo, outside Moscow, according to the media communications office of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
"Akram Azimov abetted the transfer of funds, which were used to prepare the terrorist attack, and helped establish communication channels with emissaries of international terrorist organizations," the agency said in its statement.
A separate statement from Russia's Investigative Committee said that Azimov had an RGD-5 field grenade on him when he was captured, and that he is currently being interviewed "to establish his role in the crime, and any other circumstances relating to it."
Azimov's arrest brings the number of suspects held in connection with the April 3 attack to 10.
