© Igor Russak/Global Look Press

The fatal explosion in the St. Petersburg Metro became a test of residents' resolve and solidarity, which they apparently passed with flying colors. From a warming cup of coffee to a free ride home, locals have truly shown their human touch.The Monday's assault, which left 14 people dead and dozens injured, plunged the central part of Russia's 'Northern Capital' into turmoil. Ambulances and firefighter trucks, police cruisers and light helicopters rushed to respond to the emergency.In the other direction came tens of thousands of commuters evacuated from the subway system, which had been shut down in the wake of the explosion. The old city center was never designed for this massive influx and stood still.City authorities did what they could to address the logistical nightmare, rolling out some 150 additional municipal-owned buses to compensate for the Metro's shutdown.For-profit organizations did their part too. The Western Rapid Diameter (ZSD), a brand-new toll highway in the western part of the city,(Uber. Free. Yandex Taxi free. Transport free. ZSD free. We are not that lost.)The hashtag #домой (home) quickly dominated social media, particularly geotag-supporting map services.(Thank God we have Yandex.maps. I've been trying to call a cab for half-an-hour. Then just one comment on the map and some guys volunteered to take me #домой (#home))(ride #домой #home) from Aleksandr Nevsky [Square] anywhere. / 4 spots / +79992042749)(There are elderly people in the stations. They have no Uber, or VKontakte [Russian social network] or smartphones! Please, stop and ask! #домой #saintpetersburg)(Guys, if you work or study at Vasilyevsky Island, we have plenty of beds, so come! And if your friends have trouble getting off the island, tell them our doors are open. I'm looking at the traffic from the window - there are huge crowds and little chance to use public transport. Please share!)