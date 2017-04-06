What is more shocking, however, is that Western media often justifies such actions on behalf of the rebels against civilians, blaming the "Putin regime" for atrocities against them. In this compilation of videos, Putin explains his understanding of the fundamentalist agenda, their funding and their end goal.
The Russian campaign in Syria in 2015 took place on the verge of a 'Caliphate' forming there - the continuation of a very bloody and ongoing struggle against this form of modern day fascism.
Comment: The following video contains a number of very nuanced and thoughtful responses from Putin on the subject of terror attacks against Russia. If more Westerners understood how much energy and attention Russia has and does put towards truly and effectively fighting terrorism - and in such a measured way as they do, Westerners would have a whole different appreciation of how negligent and complicit many of their own governments are in maintaining a hell on earth. A good comparison between Russia and the US/UK/France/Germany, etc. simply cannot be allowed.
