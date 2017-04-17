© Woody Paschall / U.S. Navy photo



Mike Pence's statement on the US running out of "strategic patience" towards Pyongyang does not contribute to resolving the crisis, Sergey Lavrov said, voicing hopes there will be no repeat of the US strike on Syria in North Korea.The world has witnessed the "strength and resolve of [President Trump] in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan," according to Pence, who threatened North Korea "not to test" this resolve or "or the strength of the armed forces of the United States."The period of US policy before the current escalation could be hardly described as an "era of strategic patience," Lavrov added."I cannot call the Obama administration's period anas the US has been quite harshly limiting North Korea's capabilities to develop economy sectors related to nuclear or energy areas," Lavrov said, referring to past US initiatives, many of them backed by the UN Security Council.Harsh statements do not contribute to peace and stability in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said, while commenting on South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn's promise to "implement intensive punitive measures" on Pyongyang in case of any "provocations."Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are reaching boiling point again, afterthe 'USS Carl Vinson' was part of a strike group that reportedly headed to the peninsula as a show of force and to demonstrate readiness for "various scenarios."On Saturday, Pyongyang allegedly conducted yet another missile test, although it was reportedly unsuccessful.