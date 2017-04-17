Well, sure. Wouldn't you? The woman is running for the presidency of France. She wants to reverse the tide of immigration in her country, so she must be a racist, and whatever she says or whatever anyone else says in support of her is, automatically, fake news, mindless, evil, and the population must be protected from that infection. This is how free speech works. It's free unless it could do harm, unless certain minds might be taken in by it,. Mark Zuckerberg is long overdue for a Nobel Peace Prize.Zero Hedge: "The first round of French elections will be held on April 23rd, prompting Facebook to shut down pro Le Pen accounts, which they deem to be 'fake'.""In addition to outright bans, the company [Facebook], in conjunction with French media, are running 'fact checking' programs — designed to fight 'fake news', heightening their efforts around the elections — which spans from 4/23-5/7."France must be purified. Only then can media function.Immigration, you have to understand, isn't an issue. There is nothing to debate. Immigration is a fact, wholly beautiful, and anyone who wants to limit it is speaking against love, flowers, and the proposition that the sun rises every morning.Facebook is providing a public service. Just as Mussolini made the trains run on time in Italy, FB is making the news run on time—the real news.Fake news should be shut down. Free speech only concerns what isn't fake. Yes, I'm beginning to see the light.After fake news is purged, then we can have free speech.Aha. Yes.Somehow, I must have missed this when I studied the 1st Amendment. James Madison, who wrote it, made this note: "Except for fake news."Mark Zuckerberg is providing us with an easy way to check. If he and his people censor a post, it's fake. Ignore it. Remain silent.And if you're French, don't vote for Le Pen, unless you want a faker as your president.Things are basically simple. They really are. If you know how to follow the signs and the warnings and the people in charge.For example, right now I can sense an errant thought creeping into my mind: a corporation based in the US is colluding with the French government to influence an election in France. But I reject that thought. I denounce it. I urge everyone to denounce it. Pretend I never uttered the thought.Please. I beg of you.It's fake.