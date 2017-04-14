© Maxim Shemetov/Reuters



the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Lavrov emphasized that this issue was raised during his discussions with the US Secretary of State on Wednesday when Rex Tillerson was visiting Moscow."We have discussed this issue with the US Secretary of State in details yesterday and agreed upon the fact that a similar [strike] should not occur again," he told journalists ahead of his meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, in Moscow.He went on to say thatadding that this offers hope for the future of the peace process.that [the US still holds] the opinion that there is[of the resolution of the Syrian crisis] despite all the recent negative developments," he said.is how Lavrov described the Syrian government's decision toHe said the "hysteria" around the alleged Idlib chemical weapons attack should not impede efforts made in Astana and Geneva, which are aimed at resolving the Syrian conflict. The Russian Foreign Minister warned that there are forces still trying to "bust up the ceasefire regime brokered in Astana and welcomed by the UN Security Council."Earlier, Lavrov said that failing to institute an international inquiry into the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib would mean that the international community is not interested in establishing the truth about the matter.He reiterated thatconcerning the chemical weapons being used by the Syrian governmentspeaking at the joint news conference with Tillerson on Wednesday following talks in Moscow.Lavrov also denounced attempts to hamper cooperation between Russia and the US as "shortsighted." The two diplomats alsoas they revealed plans to improve ties between Moscow and Washington.