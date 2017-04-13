© Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his US counterpart in Moscow. "I would like to stress that we are 100 percent sure that, if our colleagues in the UN or in The Hague will steer away from this investigation, it will basically mean that they do not want to find out the truth," the Russian Foreign Minister said, adding, thatAt the same time, Lavrov noted that Moscow is ready to support the idea of launching an international inquiry into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Idlib. He also stressed that any UN Security Council resolution that focused on solely blaming Damascus and not on investigating the Idlib incident would be counterproductive.During the joint news conference, the US State Secretary"The perspective from the US, supported by the facts that we have, are conclusive that the chemical weapons attack carried out in Syria was planned, directed and executed by the Syrian regime forces and we are quite confident of that," the top US diplomat stated. Tillerson underlined, however, that theThe Russian Foreign Minister went on to say thatin Syria with the United States; if Washington reaffirms its commitment to the goal of fighting terrorism. He emphasized, however, that Moscow still considers the US claims concerning the chemical weapons being used by the Syrian government forces "unfounded" and "lacking evidence."Tillerson said the issue of sanctions was not raised during his discussions with Lavrov, but noted that the"As forthe interference with the elections, it is fairly well established. We are mindful of the seriousness of that particular interference into our elections and I am sure that Russia is mindful of it as well," the US Secretary of State said.He also addressed that situation in Ukraine by saying that thecould become another hurdle in bilateral relations between the US and Russia.the situation in Ukraine will remain an obstacle to improvement in relations between the US and Russia," Tillerson said.Lavrov countered, saying,of the alleged chemical attack in Idlib, no solid evidence was ever presented to the public to back up the claim.The Russian Foreign Minister also noted thatbetween the two countries, adding that it is a "shortsighted" approach.The two diplomats emphasized that Moscow and Washington are planning to work onand announced thetasked with analyzing the situation and addressing sources of mutual concern. "We agreed to designate special representatives from both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US department of State to extensively... without any emotions or deliberate animosity," Lavrov said.Tillerson said the two sides "agreed to establish a working group to address smaller issues and makeso that we can then address more serious problems."The data which, according to the US, "purports to be evidence" is "very flimsy" and "relies on mainly open source materials, by which they [the US] mean evidence from jihadi sources, evidence from al Nusra [Front] and what they called the social media," thetold RT, commenting on discussions between Tillerson and Lavrov. He also said that theif you read it carefully." The former diplomat also said that thewhich "has no direction at all" and makes the US "a very difficult partner."