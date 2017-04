© Josh Morgan / Reuters



Crude oil could begin flowing through the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline next month, according to a filing pending with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.On Thursday, Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company, LLC filed an oil tariff , which specifies details about the Dakota Access Pipeline. The company's plan is to start interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, providing oil transportation from Patoka, Illinois, to Nederland, Texas.Last year, protests erupted after Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners began construction on the final segment of the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline.At its peak, thousands of protesters, known as "water protectors," set up a camp outside the construction site. Protesters lived at the camp site for months where hundreds were arrested. Other protests also erupted across the nation, from Washington, DC to Los Angeles.In December, hundreds of Army veterans showed up to support the protesters before former President Barack Obama halted construction of the pipeline, citing that further environmental impact studies needed to be conducted.Thousands of Native tribe members, climate activists and military veterans left the protest camps en masse, with a few remaining through the harsh North Dakota winter.In February, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced it wouldIn March, court filings revealed that