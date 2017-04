© AFP



On April 14, a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran will take place in Moscow. [The ministers[ will discuss measures needed to coordinate trilateral steps, so as not to let the situation aggravate and the efforts for a political settlement in Syria be derailed amid the US' armed aggression against Damascus.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov convenes conference with Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers in MoscowFollowing a series of telephone conversations between the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Syria, the Russians have agreed to host in Moscow on Friday 14th April 2017 a meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers . Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is also due to hold bilateral talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Muallem the day before this tripartite meeting takes place.Holding a foreign ministers' conference in Moscow on Friday means that the Russians will beabout the discussions they are currently having with US Secretary of State Tillerson in Moscow,with the Iranians and the SyriansHere is how Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, explained the purpose of the meeting The reason this meeting is being heldrather than by way of a video or telephone conference - which would be easier and faster to arrange - is because theHolding the meeting in person in Moscow in a room secured against electronic eavesdropping ensures this.To the extent that there isit is to try to persuade the Russians toThe Russians will be making it clear to US Secretary of State Tillerson during the current talks in Moscow that, and they will use the talks with the Iranians and the Syrians on Friday to reassure them of this.The forthcoming meeting of the Russian, Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers in Moscow shows that theInstead of the Russians abandoning the Iranians and the Syrians, the missile strike is bringing them closer together.