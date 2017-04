© Ma'an News Agency



"every smashed Jewish gravestone around the world raises a hue and cry in Israel, but when it comes to dozens of bodies of Palestinians that disappeared, there's complete silence."

a bargaining chip

who were killed while "committing attacks" against Israelis during the Second Intifada, Israeli news daily Haaretz reported on Monday. [T]he admission came from the Israeli state prosecutor's office infiled by the slain Palestinians' families, demanding the return of the bodies.During a Supreme Court session last month, it was revealed that. Haaretz quoted Israeli prosecutors as saying that as of 2015,submitted by Palestinian families,"A number of Israeli legal and military officials say they believeabout the whereabouts of many of the bodies. In a few cases, the remains had been inHaaretz said, adding thatHaaretz quoted a Ministry of Justice official as saying that the burials of dozens of missing Palestinian bodies could have been carried out byThe official pointed out that one of the companies involved in the burial of Palestinians during the Second Intifada went out of business a few years ago, and the"For many years in the 1990s, the atmosphere was different.in the future," Haaretz quoted another Justice Ministry source as saying.The Director of the Center for the Defense of the Individual Dalia Kirshstein criticized the Israeli government, saying thatHaaretz quoted the Israeli army as saying that "among all the bodies of the terrorists whose families asked be returned in the framework of Supreme Court petitions,As the Supreme Court was informed, coordination of locating all the bodies of terrorists whose return was requested and their identification is being handed by state authorities."Meanwhile, a coordinator for the Palestinian national campaign to restore the bodies of slain Palestinians, Amin al-Bayid, spoke to Ma'an on Monday and contradicted the Haaretz report, saying that the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in the Second IntifadaSeparately, al-Bayid added that the committee had previously filed an appeal to the Israeli Supreme Court through the Jerusalem Center for Human Rights to release 65 bodies of Palestinians who were killed before 1980 and were buried in what Israel callsAccording to al-Bayid, the 65 bodies in question were bodies of Palestinians killed before 1980, and when asked to provide justification for why the bodies were not being released to their families, the Israeli army reportedly said thatIn Monday's report, Haaretz quoted a senior official from the Israeli Ministry of Justice as saying thatbut we are continuing to look for them and learning lessons for the future."Israel has come under harsh criticism from rights groups in the past year and a half, as policy of withholding Palestinian bodies killed by Israeli forces,Furthermore, Israel has refused to return the bodies of slain Palestinians affiliated with the Hamas movement as it considers the bodies to bethat could be used in a future exchange deal with Hamas, the de facto ruling party of the besieged Gaza Strip, where the bodies of two Israeli soldiers are believed to be held.A joint statement released by Addameer and Israeli minority rights group Adalah in March 2016 condemned Israel's practice of withholding bodies as