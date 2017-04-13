Puppet Masters
Tillerson/Lavrov presser: Tillerson approves US hacking against Russian war targets, CBS reporter insults Lavrov with demand to answer question in English
John Helmer
Dances with Bears
Thu, 13 Apr 2017 15:54 UTC
Following morning and midday meetings at the Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told a press conference he approves the US use of cyber-warfare weapons, but makes a distinction between military and civilian targets. The US Government, he made clear, authorizes hacking against enemies but objects to enemies retaliating in kind. Listen to the full 54-minute conference here. For the State Department's English translation, read this.
At minute 35:50 Kommersant reporter Yelena Chernenko asked Tillerson if he had talked at his meetings about US allegations of Russian interference in the US presidential election campaign. She also asked Tillerson: "could you tell us about how the presence of Russian cybernauts differs from the question of American cybernauts in virtual space?"
Tillerson answered: "we touched only briefly on the issue of cyber security and in particular on the challenges that it is placing on everyone in terms of a new threat, an emerging threat." He implied his belief the Russian Government had hacked into the US election campaign. "But I think I do make a distinction when cyber tools are used to interfere with the internal decisions among countries as to how their elections are conducted," Tillerson said. "That is one use of cyber tools. Cyber tools to disrupt weapons programs - that's another use of the tools, and I make a distinction between the two." Tillerson avoided saying the US Government does both.
Lavrov (above, right) speaks perfect English. Unlike Tillerson, he did not use an interpreter's earphone throughout the press conference. But no foreign reporter in Moscow, nor any American, has ever publicly requested he answer questions in English.
Lavrov ignored the request, and also the insult. In Russian he replied: "John Kerry and [White House spokesman Sean] Spicer have already said that it is possible to get rid of ISIL without regime change, and Kerry has said that it is much more important to deal with ISIL than Assad's regime. So I think we think in very like manner here. The common threat is absolutely obvious."
The press conference started at 13:40 and concluded at 14:30. The meeting between Lavrov, Putin and Tillerson preceded it, and ran from 1100 until 1300. There has been no official Kremlin notice that it occurred. The Kremlin website has ignored the meeting with Tillerson, reporting instead Putin's interview with the Kyrgyzstan television company Mir, which was posted at 12 noon; followed by a meeting with government ministers at 15:00.
Comment: Just when the Russians couldn't think the West couldn't be any more boorish. Way to go CBS.
Soon former CBS correspondent Margaret Brennan will retire from journalism in order to spend more time with her family.
