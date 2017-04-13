Puppet Masters
White House pushes new conspiracy theory alleging Russia plotted attacks during Montenegro elections
AntiWar.com
Tue, 11 Apr 2017 15:04 UTC
The narrative on Russia trying to interfere in Montenegro's elections is not new, and like most such allegations is based around the idea that opposition positions conflicting with the Western establishment must necessarily be the result of Russian plots. In Montenegro, the divisive election issue was Montenegro joining NATO, which voters were split roughly down the middle on.
Just accusing Russia of not wanting NATO to expand wouldn't be enough, of course, because Russia publicly says that all the time. Instead, the ruling Montenegro Party is accusing "Russian nationalists" of plotting to assassinate the Prime Minister. The opposition said this was a lie designed to ensure the pro-NATO party remained in power.
As with all the other allegations, this one is missing a key detail: actual evidence it ever happened. US officials however seem eager to once again endorse the narrative, since it is yet another charge to lob at Russia, which seems at this point to be an end unto itself.
The symptoms of fascist thinking are colored by environment and adapted to immediate circumstances. But always and everywhere they can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power.
Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.
