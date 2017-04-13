Puppet Masters
MPs say Brexit referendum a 'bluff' that should never happen again, German politician wants UK to hold 2nd referendum as 'Brits didn't understand Brexit'
RT
Thu, 13 Apr 2017 14:47 UTC
A report released by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee insisted the government is "accountable and must take responsibility for the conduct of referendums, ... and planning for either outcome."
The report blasted the British government and then-Prime Minister David Cameron for the poor organization of the Brexit referendum and the failure to make contingency plans in case the Leave campaign prevailed, which it did.
"There was no proper planning for a Leave vote so the EU referendum opened up much controversy...," the report said.
The MPs also said that the Brexit referendum "left the prime minister's credibility destroyed," and cautioned against future "bluff call" referendums to close an unwelcome debate.
The committee also criticized Cameron's government for creating the perception that it was attempting to manipulate the official procedure in order to gain a favorable result in the EU vote.
"While it is perfectly legitimate for the prime minister and government to take an official position during a referendum campaign, the fairness, and legitimacy, of a referendum rests on a careful and restrained use of the machinery of government."
Numerous government actions in the run-up to the referendum appear to have increased public distrust.
"The use of the machinery of government during the referendum contributed to a perception that the civil service were, in some way, biased," the report concluded.
The UK voted to leave the European Union in a tightly-contested referendum in June 2016.
Following the decision, Prime Minister Cameron, who proposed the referendum, resigned and then-Home Secretary Theresa May took over.
May recently invoked Article 50 of the EU Treaty, triggering the official process of the UK leaving the bloc, which is expected to take at least two years.
German politician wants UK to hold 2nd referendum as 'Brits didn't understand Brexit'
"When the referendum was held, nobody really knew what it would be about - not the British people, not even the political class," Barley said during a TV interview.
"A lot of people incorrectly thought that Britain could get a deal like Switzerland or Norway without the inconveniences, without accepting the rulings of the European Court of Justice, without free movement of labor. Now they know that this isn't the case and they should be asked to vote again on this."
Barley, who has a British father, is the most senior European politician to have called for a second UK referendum on Europe. This new vote would come after a deal is finally struck between Europe and the UK.
Barley argued that, after speaking to "a lot of politicians, both Brexiteers and Remainers," she is sure "nobody really has an idea, not Theresa May, not Boris Johnson - how all of this should work out."
Downing Street has dismissed the call, saying "the British people delivered a clear position."
"I would point you to the prime minister's words when she triggered Article 50 and said 'there is no going back.' That is our position," a spokesman for Downing Street said.
No Brexit deal until November
Any deal with EU nations may have to wait another six months, or until the new German government is formed.
According to Centre for Brexit Studies director Alex de Ruyter, the coming French and German elections will delay Brexit substantially as neither nation will be able to focus on negotiations with Westminster.
"With the impending French presidential elections and the German federal elections coming up over the next few months, it is likely no real discussions over Britain's withdrawal from the EU will take place until after November this year," the academic said, according to the Express.
Banks should prepare for Brexit ASAP
The news followed a warning from the European Central Bank (ECB) to financial institutions to hurry up with Brexit preparations if they want to move headquarters to EU locations.
Banks wanting to do business inside the EU after the withdrawal should expect six to 12-month waits to receive a EU relocation license.
"Plan accordingly, in order to be sure to obtain your license on time," the Frankfurt-based ECB said in an update of its website's Frequently Asked Questions section.
