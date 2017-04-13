Puppet Masters
Syria invites UN Security Council, OPCW inspectors to airfield - representative to UN
Wed, 12 Apr 2017 19:34 UTC
Syria is inviting members of the UN Security Council, as well as inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the country to inspect both the airfield hit by US missiles and the town attacked by chemical weapons to discover who was responsible for the chemical attack, the Syrian Arab Republic's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari said on Wednesday at a Security Council meeting.
"My country has sent to you and to other members of the council a letter inviting you and inviting the Director General of the OPCW, inviting him to send a technical mission to Khan Sheikhoun and to Ash Sha'irat airbase to uncover the truth," Jaafari stated.
Jaafari noted the government has extended the invitations because it wants to know who was responsible to the chemical attack last week in Khan Sheikhoun.
On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the government's Ash Sha'irat airfield in response to the chemical weapon attack against civilians.
The symptoms of fascist thinking are colored by environment and adapted to immediate circumstances. But always and everywhere they can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power.
Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.
