So said President Trump in preparation for his 'retaliation bombing' in Syria, based upon an unproved assumption.
"No child of God should ever suffer such horror," he emphasized.
These were the same children to whom Trump barred any hope of entry earlier this year, the same children about whom he said:
"I can look in their faces and say 'You can't come'. I'll look them in the face."Let's not even talk about the four children who were reportedly killed by the recent US attack, supposedly meant to save them. Because that's just 'collateral'. Who even needs to look them in the face?
Now Trump is something of a hero amongst most all Israeli Zionist parties. From the 'liberal center' of Israeli politics, MK Tzipi Livni of Zionist Union says the attack was "important, necessary and correct".
Now they're all behind this "saving of children" as it were - saving them from gas. It sounds so Jewish.
But this is the same 'reasonable', 'liberal' Livni who went "wild" in Gaza 2008-9, saying:
"Hamas now understands that when you fire on [Israel's] citizens it responds by going wild - and this is a good thing."And what will happen to those children, when we "go wild" (only in Gaza, of course)? Well, according to Chief of Staff Gadi Eizonkot's Dahiya Doctrine, they are all just collateral damage, as their villages are considered 'enemy bases'. According to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, all those children are just "little snakes" anyway. And according to former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon, we didn't just hurt children in Gaza - the Lebanese children can be targeted too:
"[W]e are going to hurt Lebanese civilians to include kids of the family. We went through a very long deep discussion ... we did it then, we did it in [the] Gaza Strip, we are going to do it in any round of hostilities in the future." [Yaalon speaking in 2015, at the Shurat Hadin ('Israel Law Center') conference].But when those children in Gaza are killed, that's only because Hamas sacrifices children, as the late Elie Wiesel explained in 2014. But we, the Jews, stopped doing that 3.500 years ago - before we were even called Jews!
"Jews rejected child sacrifice 3500 years ago. Now it's Hamas' turn." Prof. Wiesel argues that while the suffering of those in Gaza is immense and a true tragedy, the blame lies solely with Hamas who use children as human shields...No, when we bomb children with their families it's just 'collateral', it's not really 'sacrifice'. When we bombed the four Bakr family boys playing football on Gaza beach in 2014, the investigation said it was 'legal'. Here we could wait nearly a year for our investigation results; no need to hurry. After all, this isn't Syria...
And how outraged were we in 2014? Not at all. The outrage was against Hamas. Support for that 'operation' which killed over 550 children was at 95% amongst Jewish Israelis, throughout.
It's also just great to have a war somewhere else, in a country that we anyway don't mind wrecking, and to be really, really outraged about the death of children. We don't need an investigation, because there's a new Sheriff in town, and if we can just get him to shoot as impulsively as he tweets, then he might just be like us - shoot first, ask questions later (if at all).
This whole thing with Syria could all end up well for us. Israel's Transportation and intelligence minister Yisrael Katz, who called the recent attack "logical and moral", had an 'intelligent' idea, to 'transport' another 100,000 settlers to the Syrian occupied Golan, in exploitation of the recent 'developments':
"Israel must show its determination to keep control of the Golan Heights by sending another 100,000 citizens to settle it more efficiently."So really, how much of this is about "children" and "beautiful babies"? Do we really care about them so much now? When the question of taking in Syrian refugees in was debated, 'centrist liberal' MK Yair Lapid, who is the pretty face of Israeli ultra-nationalism, didn't want to take in Syrians - because of Palestinians. He said:
"I will not open a back door to discussing the right of return for Palestinians"...But now it looks like Trump, who also didn't want to take in Syrian refugees, may be shooting from the hip, and all the neocons and liberal interventionists and warmongering Israelis are smelling blood; we just might get some real action rather than boring diplomacy.
"Israel has made a great effort not to be involved in the events in Syria, so now we want to open a back door that will involve us in that war?"
We really love to have problems around us, so that we can divert attention from our own crimes. As PM Netanyahu wrote to the Gaza Freedom Flotilla in 2015 in a 'personal letter':
"It appears you made a wrong turn. Welcome to Israel. Maybe you intended to sail somewhere not too far from here: Syria, where the Assad regime is massacring his people daily, with the support of the lethal Iranian regime."Yes it's great to have massacres around, so that ours can be justified. And with USA on our side, shooting like an Azarya, this is bound to work out in our favor.
But remember - it's all for the children, the beautiful babies.
