Mosul Governor Nofal Hammadi al-Sultan
A group of gunmen on Sunday opened fire at the convoy of Mosul Governor Nofal Hammadi al-Sultan in eastern Mosul, but the official survived the assassination attempt.

Iraqi Army Colonel Ahmad al-Jubouri told Anadolu Agency that the attack was foiled after his bodyguards engaged the assailants.

No casualties were reported and there has been no claim of responsibility as well.

Eastern Mosul is the area where the Iraqi forces earlier in January announced it as fully liberated from the Islamic State; however, the extremist group continues challenging the stability in these areas by conducting assaults either on the armed forces or on the civilians.