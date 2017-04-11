US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will arrive in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Syria with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The visit comes as recent US strikes on a Syrian base were followed by hints of sanctioning Russia for supporting Assad.While in Moscow, Tillerson is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, with the Syrian crisis being the key issue on the agenda. This is the former oil executive's first visit to Russia as Secretary of State.Russia expects a constructive dialogue free of confrontational rhetoric, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday ahead of the meeting. Moscow is willing to discuss all matters of mutual concern raised by Tillerson and is ready "for any course of events," the ministry noted.It is unclear so far whether Tillerson will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US Embassy told RIA Novosti news agency that the meeting with Lavrov is the only one that has been officially confirmed, while Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday that a meeting has not been scheduled.Later in the day, Peskov once again refused to confirm if a meeting might take place. "I still can't confirm that," he was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying.According to previous reports,Washington claimed it is where Syrian jets allegedly carrying chemical weapons munitions took off to launch an assault on a rebel-held town in Idlib Province on April 4. Damascus denied the allegations. Moscow and Beijing have described the US attack as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.The incident was followed by US claims that Russia bears part of the responsibility for Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies.Earlier this week, media reports emerged saying Tillerson will present a memorandum of G7 members demanding that Russia abandon its support for Assad's government in return for restoring Moscow's membership in the group.Other G7 countries have advocated imposing more sanctions on Russia over its support for the Syrian government.In the meantime, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said later on Tuesdy that "the question of added sanctions had barely been mentioned in the [G7] meetings," as cited by Reuters. However, he told reporters that "the G7 will tell Russia very clearly that this hypocrisy has to stop. It needs to genuinely and sincerely engage with the political process to get ourselves out of this situation we found ourselves in."Both sides, however, voiced cautious optimism about the meeting. "I'm hopeful that we can have constructive talks with the Russian government, with Foreign Minister Lavrov and have Russia be supportive of a process that will lead to a stable Syria," Tillerson told ABC's The Week on Sunday.. "We'll listen to the US Secretary of State once he's here, and ask our questions. I believe, we should understand processes going on in Washington,," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week.