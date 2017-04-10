© Government of Malawi



The government in Malawi has said that 4 people died following floods in areas of Chief Kyungu, Wasambo, Kilupula and Mwirang'ombe in Karonga district.The flooding occurred 04 April 2017. As of 06 April a further 3 people were still missing and 6 reported injured.Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima visited the area and assured the victims that government will do everything to support them."We will make sure that the necessary relief items are provided. In addition, we will tighten security in the camps and provide all facilities necessary for human living including sanitation," Chilima said.A bridge at Jalawe (near Chiweta) was washed away in the floods, causing major traffic disruption to and from Karonga and hindering delivery of relief supplies to those affected. Engineers are on the ground working to construct a new bridge.Similar floods occurred in Northern Region, including Karonga, in April 2016. At least 12 people died and 9,000 were displaced."Locally heavy thunderstorms and rain showers are expected mainly over northern and lakeshore areas with focus on Chitipa, Karonga, Nkhatabay bay and Nkhotakota. This is due to the influence of easterly waves over most areas of Malawi coupled with ITCZ (Inter Tropical Convergence Zone) to the northern tip of the country."