Clashes have broken out between police and protesters at the G7 summit in Lucca, northern Italy, where top officials of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are meeting to discuss pressing international issues.Footage from the scene showed riot police armed with batons and riot shields squaring off against anti-capitalist protesters. Demonstrators threw firecrackers and other projectiles at officers while others fought back during the melee.It's not yet clear how many people, if any, were hurt in the scuffles.The demonstrators gathered at around 3pm local time to protest against war, military spending and capitalism.One of the banners seen at the march read "Tuscany against the G7 - out with the murderers," while some protesters chanted "millions of euros for your military spending, as you cut money for people's houses!"The protesters included anarchists and members of No Tav, a movement against the development of high-speed railways.One of the key points to be addressed during the two-day summit, which began on Monday, is apparently how to put pressure on Moscow over its Syria policy.British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said "the game has now been changed" when it came to Russia and Syria, in light of the alleged gas attack in Idlib last week and the subsequent US missile strike on a Syrian airbase in Homs province.According to Johnson, more sanctions on Russia and Syria are possible."We will be discussing the possibility of further sanctions certainly on some of the Syrian military figures and indeed on some of the Russian military figures who have been involved in coordinating the Syrian military efforts," he told reporters.Damascus denied the accusations, noting that its planes may have hit an arms depot with chemical weapons stockpiled by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front militants."Returning to pseudo-attempts to resolve the crisis by repeating mantras that [Syrian President] Assad must step down cannot help sort things out," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.