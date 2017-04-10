Grief has gripped a village in Nambale Constituency following the death of three members of the same family who were struck by lightning.The bodies were taken to Kocholia District Hospital mortuary. Their relatives are now appealing for help to bury them. The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm for the past one week.Aluku Isi, a brother to the dead man, said they were unable to raise the mortuary fees and could not afford coffins. "We are unable to give them a decent send-off due to financial constraints," Isi said yesterday.He said they had knocked on several doors in search of assistance but to no avail. "We had hoped to bury them this weekend but we may not because we don't have the required funds," he added.Villagers said they had never seen such a thing before, where members of the same family are struck to death by lightening.They appealed to the county government to install lightning arresters to forestall further loss of lives.