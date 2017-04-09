Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

"Assad can stay." "Syrians must determine their future." St. Petersburg bombed. Chemical attack in Syria. "Assad must go." "We must determine Syrians' future." Oh, what a difference a day makes. In a repeat of 2013, a trumped up jihadi production special of chemical weapons blamed on Assad has pushed Trump to respond in a way that even Obama didn't. According to CNN, he finally "became president" this week when he ordered the U.S. military to launch 29 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airbase. War hawks on the left and right rejoiced. America's allies rejoiced. Israel wept tears of joy. And yet...Over half the missiles missed their targets (for reasons no one knows at this time). The base was practically empty. The damage was insignificant. Russia closed down the deconfliction phone lines and is now beefing up air defense in Syria. In other words, the event seems to have been more spectacle than substance. The Trump administration is reserving the right to do it again, but will they really risk putting Russia's missile defenses to the test? Or has Trump's attack had the paradoxical effect of making a future attack even less likely?Today on Behind the Headlines we'll go behind the Trump-lines get to the bottom of the latest episode of Trump Being Trump. Prepare to laugh, cry, be horrified, and disturbingly entertained. It's never a dull day in Trumpland.01:53:09