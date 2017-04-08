Robert Fucilla
Two men have been charged with fraud offences and are due to appear in court.

Adrian Eyre, aged 62, of Irvine Close, Stenson Fields, Derbyshire and Robert Fucilla, aged 40, of High Road, Whetstone, Barnet have been charged under the Fraud Act 2006 with false representation and money laundering offences.

This relates to an investment fraud in which the victims were encouraged to invest in a renewable energy project.

Adrian Eyre and Robert Fucilla are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on 11 May 2017.