© FILE PHOTO Jonathan Alcorn / Reuters

Police in Los Angeles, California have responded to reports of multiple stabbing victims in the Skid Row area, and one person was taken into custody, local media report.LAPD officers shot and detained a suspect on San Pedro Street around noon local time (2000 GMT). Three stabbing victims were found in the area, KABC reported.One of the victims was found, treated and transported to a local hospital. There were no reports on the condition of the suspect or the other two victims.No officers were hurt in the incident.Skid Row is an area of Downtown Los Angeles, sandwiched between the Financial District and the Arts District. It contains one of the largest homeless populations in the US.