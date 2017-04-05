© Getty Images

for likening members of the European Parliament to the "mafia" holding the UK "hostage." The former-UKIP leader made the scandalous remarks while the legislators were meeting to draft guidelines for Brexit negotiations. European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, an Italian MEP,Acknowledging that there are "national sensitivities" connected with the word "mafia,"Speaking in Strasbourg, where the Parliament had convened to draft "red lines" for Brexit negotiations, Farage said:He said that after Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the official two-year exit process under Article 50 last week, the EU's response had been "all too predictable."for the UK to accommodate, he added. Farage also slammed suggestions that the"You began by telling us that Britain would have to pay a bill. A cool 52 billion sterling, a figure that has clearly been plucked out of the air, effectively a ransom demand. What you could have done is acknowledge thathe said, while calling the EU's divorce demands "vindictive and nasty."Farage also warned EU officialsclaiming hundreds of thousands of EU jobs could be in jeopardy, while the UK would survive. "If you wish to have no deal, if you want to force us to move from the table, we will.There are a lot of other people who will give that to us," the Brexiteer said. "You will hurt your people and your companies if you continue down this route," he warned.If the EU maintains its current attitude, more countries will seek to leave the bloc, he argued. Farage also mocked European Council President Donald Tusk, saying he was probably "still crying" over the UK's departure.Meanwhile, the EU Parliament's lead Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, called the UK a "sick" country, saying the"Let's not forget,and thanks to the single market came out of the other side. Europe made Britain also punch above its weight in terms of geopolitics, as in the heydays of the British empire," he said, while claiming thatVerhofstadt also predicted that, one day, someone would come to terms with the UK's "waste of energy, stupidity" and try to bring the country back into the bloc. Nonetheless, he thanked Britain for its contributions and for being a "staunch, unmatched defender of free markets and civil liberties."