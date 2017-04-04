© Jason Redmond / Reuters



Aseman is owned by Iran's civil service pension fund and operates as a private company. It is the third-largest carrier in Iran.At current prices, the 30 jets are worth $3.4 billion. However, carriers usually enjoy about 50 percent discount for such deals. The deliveries will start in 2022.President Trump has said he opposes the cancellation of Iranian nuclear sanctions. However,Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday.The new agreement comes on top of the $16.6 billion deal Boeing signed with Iran under Barack Obama's administration. Boeing has agreed to sell 80 aircraft to flag carrier IranAir under the contract.In January, Iran signed a deal with Airbus to buy 118 jets from Airbus for an estimated €22.8 billion ($25 billion). Iranian officials later said the contract would be cut to 112 planes.