The rain stopped on Sunday for a few hours after a heavy downpour on Saturday night.Meanwhile, the action committee formed by the Manipur government is yet to make its presence felt.S.Thanil of Manipur said he earns a hefty income every year by selling cabbages from his farm, which weigh over 3 kg each. However, this time he will face losses.Nobody will buy the fast rotting cabbages from my farm," Thanil said.. When there is no blockade or landslide, one kg of potatoes brought from Assam and Meghalaya is sold around Rs 30 in Manipur.The price came down as the local potatoes hit the markets. However, the stagnant rain waters have submerged vast areas of potato fields in the valley districts.Tompok, a potato farmer in Imphal east district, said: "Every year I earn substantial profit. However, I doubt if I will be able to earn enough to pay the labourers this time."There is already a distress sale with retailers demanding as low as Rs 8 a kg. Customers are buying very low quantity since the vegetables cannot be kept for long.Meanwhile, the water levels of some major rivers receded on Sunday morning, while many residential and public places were waterlogged.Displaced persons whose houses have been partially submerged are staying in community halls.The action committee formed by the government with Irrigation and Flood control Minister Leppao Haokip as its chairman is yet to plug the small breaches in river banks, construct relief camps or distribute cooked food and drinking water to those who are staying in the community halls.Though rains stopped for some hours, the sky is still overcast and the weather office has forecast more rain. Rains have triggered landslides in the mountainous national highways.In the Imphal city, the main road leading to two important hospitals, including the central medical college, RIMS, was depressed.Source: IANS