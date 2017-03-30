© UNGRD



Colombia's National Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) says that 11 departments have been affected by severe weather events since 17 March 2017.UNGRD says the department of Antioquia has been worst hit so far with 14 events reported, followed by Cundinamarca where 9 events have been reported. The departments of Cauca (8), Valle del Cauca (7), Nariño (6), Santander (4), Chocó and Caldas (2 each) and Putumayo, César and Risaralda (1 each) have also been affected.Earlier in March floods affected around 2,000 people in Urabá, Antioquia. However, UNGRD describes the period of severe weather 17 to 27 March 2017 as the "first ten days of the rainy season" in Colombia.UNGRD pointed out that the figures show a reduction in the numbers affected in the first ten days of the rainy season of 2017 compared to the same period of 2013.Many areas of the country are vulnerable to flash floods and landslides, such as those in Rivera, Huila, in February 2017.