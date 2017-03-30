Puppet Masters
This Democrat lawmaker has "damning evidence" Russia meddled in US elections. His smoking gun is John McCain
Alex Christoforou
The Duran
Thu, 30 Mar 2017 02:44 UTC
The Duran
Thu, 30 Mar 2017 02:44 UTC
How many lies can a politician say in one 5 minute TV segment.
Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan says he's read classified reports and there's "damning evidence" of Trump-Russia collusion and that reporters will be breaking stories.
We are eight months into this complete liberal left scam, and we have exactly zero evidence from anyone.
Mark Pocan "damning evidence" of Russian US election meddling...
1. The 16 or 17 agencies (everyone has a different number it seems, but no one can name all of the agencies) for which he read and re-read parts of it, but cannot explain to the public any part of it.
2. The British agent dossier that Buzzfeed leaked which was a complete scam and debunked by every news source, including liberal left news sources.
3. Because John McCain says Russia is meddling in US elections
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Quote of the Day
To search means, first, I need Being, Truth; second, I do not know where to find it; and third, an action takes place that is not based on fantasies of certainty - while at the same time a waiting takes place that is rooted not in wishful thinking but in a deep sense of urgency.
- Jacob Needleman
Recent Comments
Apparently the city that runs U.S. is short on cash. :P Not to mention that all the saints are gathered there and Mrs. Trump somehow bothers them....
Wow, could have been a pit bull and ended badly.
When exactly were they..."down powered" ?
Psychiatry fails, all the time! Wonder what meds he was on.
Ditto the editor comment!
