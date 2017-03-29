Turrialba volcano
The Turrialba volcano has continued to release ash, gases and water vapor after its eruption shortly after 24 hours ago, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica reported. The report indicates that from 01:33 local time last Sunday, the colossus began releasing a small continuous column of ashes that has become constant. At 07:52 local time Wednesday explosions from the Turrialba were heard after almost two months of relative calm, volcanologist Eliécer Duarte recalled.

The volcano's behavior in recent days confirms that since last year it has been going through periods of calm and active stages. After remaining quiet for over 130 years, the Turrialba woke up in 2007 and from January 5, 2010, it has been erupting, being the one in October of 2014 and of March 12, 2015 the most serious. An eruption last September forced the authorities to suspend air traffic in San José.