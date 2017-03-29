The Turrialba volcano has continued to release ash, gases and water vapor after its eruption shortly after 24 hours ago, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica reported. The report indicates that from 01:33 local time last Sunday,, volcanologist Eliécer Duarte recalled.The volcano's behavior in recent days confirms that since last year it has been going through periods of calm and active stages.. An eruption last September forced the authorities to suspend air traffic in San José.