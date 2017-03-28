Ukrainian ex-Prime Minister, Arsenii Yatsenuk, has responded to the decision of the courts of Yessentuki City in regard to the "distance arrest" that has been issued. [A distance arrest is granted by the Courts when an individual has been reported to Interpol and can be extradited to the country of origin by relevant authorities.]Yatsenyuk's comment on the ruling appeared to be contradictory. He has called the decision of the Courts both "delirium" and a "calculated scheme".If two years ago, Yatsenuk spoke warmly of the fight of the "Chechen people for independence" [Wahhabi rebels], then today he has called the decision of Russian Investigative Committee and the Yessentuki Court "discreditation of Ukraine's political class", for his participation in rebel groups of the North Caucasus in the 1990s.Yatsenuk asserts that the court case, which has been going on for more than two years, is "a new branch of a hybrid war....with the backdrop of everything else that's going on, murders and repression against oppositon", and of course, "is evidence to the criminal Putin regime."