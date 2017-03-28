Yatsenyuk's comment on the ruling appeared to be contradictory. He has called the decision of the Courts both "delirium" and a "calculated scheme".
If two years ago, Yatsenuk spoke warmly of the fight of the "Chechen people for independence" [Wahhabi rebels], then today he has called the decision of Russian Investigative Committee and the Yessentuki Court "discreditation of Ukraine's political class", for his participation in rebel groups of the North Caucasus in the 1990s.
Yatsenuk asserts that the court case, which has been going on for more than two years, is "a new branch of a hybrid war....with the backdrop of everything else that's going on, murders and repression against oppositon", and of course, "is evidence to the criminal Putin regime."
According to the Investigative Committee Mr. Yatsenuk was in Chechnya from 1994 to the start of 1995, as part of a Ukrainian Nationalist Division "Viking" and "Argo"; he took part in a number of operations in conjunction with other rebel groups, most notably on the Minutka square in Grozny, and Hospital #9. He is similarly accused of interrogating Russia's prisoners of war, torture and executions.
As previously reported by Rusvesna; on 27th March 2017, the Yessentuki City Court has issued an arrest warrant at distance for the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, charged with crimes in accordance with Part 2, Section 209 of the Legal Codex of the Russian Federation, "Banditism"
Yatsenyuk's rancorous resume: Ukraine ex-PM accused of fighting, "Banditism" in Chechnya, interpol arrest warrant issued