© Russell Cheyne / Reuters

The Scottish Parliament has voted to back Nicola Sturgeon's motion to mandate the government to seek new powers from Westminster in order to trigger a second independence referendum.The Scottish First Minister has called for a second independence vote to take place between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019, though she will need Westminster's approval in order to actually implement her plans.Holyrood has backed Sturgeon's motion, which urged MSPs to authorize the Scottish National Party (SNP) government to seek a section 30 order from Westminster.Sturgeon said during the debate that the terms of independence would be set out before a vote is held.She also claimed Scotland will do everything possible to guarantee the UK gets out of the EU with a good deal."I want the UK to get a good deal from these negotiations because whatever path Scotland decides to take in the future that is in our interests," Sturgeon said.She did, however, say that if Prime Minister Theresa May carries on meeting Scotland's requests with opposition, she will take the next necessary steps once Parliament comes back from Easter recess.Sturgeon ended her speech saying: "Scotland's future should be in Scotland's hands."Despite opposition by Labour, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, the motion still passed thanks to the dominance of the SNP and the support of the pro-independence Scottish Greens party.But Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said independence is "first, last and everything" for the first minister, and has urged the government not to pretend that the will of the SNP and the Scottish Greens party for a second referendum reflects that of the Scottish people because "it does not."She therefore said Labour would not be backing another "divisive" referendum.Conservative leader Ruth Davidson also hit out at the proposal for a second vote, saying most people had no desire for another "divisive" referendum.Sturgeon has claimed a referendum is necessary so that Scotland can decide for its own destiny, namely to stay in the union or divorce and become independent.May, however, has clearly stated she will not be allowing another vote to take place before the two-year process to bring the UK out of the bloc has come to conclusion.