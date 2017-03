© Jonathan Leibson/AFP

"There is not a single legal basis [for the rejection]. If they [the parents] tried to put a number or some obscenity, that would be understandable. There's no legal ground," Patterson told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Captain Fantastic Faster Than Superman Spiderman Batman Wolverine The Hulk And The Flash Combined

R

F*ck Censorship

Satan

Loser

Zombie

iny Hooker

Toilet Queen

Dracula

Giant Pelvis

Number 16 Bus Shelter

Fish and Chips,

I'm A F*cking Moron

Tula Does The Hula In Hawaii

Adolf Hitler.

A Georgia couple are suing the state, with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, over its refusal to allow the parents to give their 22-month-old child the last name "Allah."The civil rights group filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court Thursday on behalf of the child's parents, Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk, who are claiming that Georgia officials are refusing to grant their daughter a birth certificate.The couple say they're not eligible to receive health insurance or food stamps without a social security number for the child, which they cannot get without a birth certificate.Georgia state law requires a baby's surname to be either that of the father or mother, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, so officials are insisting the child, ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah, be given the last name Handy, Walk or a combination of the two."Elizabeth and Bilal jumped through every bureaucratic hoop that's required to obtain a birth certificate for their daughter, but officials at the Department of Public Health refused to record the birth certificate with the name of their choice."The parents said ZalyKha's surname has no religious bearing and was chosen because it was "noble.""Simply put, we have a personal understanding that we exercise in regards to the names," Walk said . "It is nothing that we want to go into detail about, because it is not important. What is important is the language of the statute andIn a letter to the family, included in the lawsuit, the Department of Public Health suggests the parents register ZalyKha's surname as Handy or Walk to receive the child's birth certificate, and then petition the superior court to change the surname after the fact.State officials said it is their duty to stop parents who "seek to impose names upon their babies that range from bizarre to vile, and which would subject the child to ridicule," before citing some "examples of the types of names the state vital records departments must grapple with on a regular basis" including:," "," "," "," "," "," "T," "," "," "," "," "" "," "," and "The couple are hoping to get the matter resolved quickly as Handy is six months pregnant with their third child, reports GDP News.