Fox News sent out a "news alert" that President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House. Quite a few Twitter users took offense to the tweet for two reasons: firstly, it's his job, and secondly, it wasn't entirely accurate.


The quick-witted Twitterati called Fox out for the "news alert" about the president simply staying at his place of work for the weekend - and for failing to recognize that Trump was not actually working from the White House for a significant portion of it.

In fact, the Donald made two trips to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia over the two days. Trump traveled to the golf club on Saturday and then again for a shorter spell on Sunday, during which he reportedly conducted three short meetings.

Some kind and creative users even took it upon themselves to help out Fox and fix the tweet: