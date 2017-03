© The Intercept



IN HIS MEMOIR, the Israeli journalist Hirsh Goodman described how he returned home from the Six Day War in June 1967 to hear the country'sspeak on the radio. recalled Goodman.Goodman was born and raised in apartheid-era South Africa. "That phrase, 'Israel will become an apartheid state,' resonated with me," Goodman wrote. "In a flash I understood what he was saying."In a flash. Yet fifty years later, despite an entrenched and ongoing occupation,Leading U.S. politicians who have dared utter it in relation to Israel, such as John Kerry and Jimmy Carter, have been forced to apologize and backtrack . Last week, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asiato publish an official report documenting howand this provoked — as my colleague Glenn Greenwald has noted — a huge furor which led to the U.N. secretariatfrom its website and the Jordanian head of the UNESCWA, Rima Khalef, quitting in protest.Good riddance, say supporters of the Jewish state. To mention the grotesque crime of apartheid in the same sentence as the democratic state of Israel, they claim, isSo what, I wonder, does that make Ben Gurion? Dishonest or despicable?who told a TV journalist in 1976 during the first of his two terms as Israel's prime minister,Was he also engaged in a smear campaign against the nation he led?In recent years, two more former Israeli premiers,Olmert has predicted that "if the two-state solution collapses, and we facefor equal voting rights, then the State of Israel is finished" while Barak has declared thatAre they Israel bashers, too?Meanwhile, several high-profile Israelis have suggested that apartheid is not a future risk butincluding former education minister Shulamit Aloni (), former environment minister Yossi Sarid () and former attorney general Michael Ben-Yair ().Others have gone even further, recognizing that Israel is in complete control between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, and extending the apartheid analogy from the occupied West Bank and Gaza to inside the Green Line, to what's considered Israel proper. Former Foreign Ministry chief Alon Liel, who also served as ambassador to South Africa, has said that "until a Palestinian state is created, we are actually one state.Are we expected to dismiss all of these former Israeli officials as Israel-haters?And what shall we do with the testimonies of prominent South Africans who defeated apartheid at home — only to be horrified by what they then witnessed in the occupied territories? "I've been very deeply distressed in my visit to the Holy Land," wrote the Nobel Peace Price-winning bishopA range of senior officials from the African National Congress have backed Tutu's comparison, including former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe (), current speaker of the South African parliament Baleka Mbete () and former South African intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils ().Are we expected to believe that all of these veterans of the South African anti-apartheid struggle have lost their minds?What is often left unsaid in much of the debate over Israel and the A-word is that one can legitimately debate whether, or to what extent, modern Israel resembles apartheid-era South Africa. In the occupied West Bank, with its "separate and unequal" road networks, water systems and housing policies, and whereit seems an open and shut case. Inside the Green Line, where Palestinian citizens of Israel have the right to vote and stand for parliament and where Arabic is an official language it is, admittedly, less clear-cut. However, human rights groups like Adalah point toor discriminate in favor of Jews in areas such as housing, education and family reunification.Yet under international law,, independent of the South African experience. The 1973 International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheidto "similar policies and practices of racial segregation and discrimination as practiced in southern Africa" and applied it to "inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group of persons over any other racial group," including the denial of free movement and the expropriation of land.Four years after the collapse of the Afrikaner regime in South Africa, the 1998 Rome Statute , which established the International Criminal Court (ICC), defined apartheid as..committed in the context of anby one racial group over any other racial group or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime."From a strictly legal perspective, therefore, whether or not Israel is identical to, or even resembles, apartheid-era South Africa is, frankly, irrelevant.In 2009, a team of academics and lawyers commissioned by South Africa's statutory research agency concluded that Israel maintains "a system of domination by Jews over Palestinians" andIn 2013, another study co-authored by international law professor and former UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories, John Dugard, found "Israeli practices in the occupied territory are... in breach of the legal prohibition of apartheid."Back in 1967, Goodman understood in a flash what Ben Gurion was trying to say. Today, defenders of the Jewish stateof former Israeli prime ministers, theof South African anti-apartheid activists, and theFor Palestinians, however, this is far from an academic issue or a mere debating point. For fifty years they have been the victims of discrimination, segregation and oppression. How much more do they have to endure?