"[I]nhuman acts...committed in the context of an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial groups or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime."

Apartheid inside of Israel

'Full apartheid' already in West Bank

"The territory is administered in a manner that fully meets the definition of apartheid under the Apartheid Convention: except for the provision on genocide, every illustrative 'inhuman act' listed in the Convention is routinely and systematically practiced by Israel in the West Bank."

While the status of Arab-Israelis in Israel is still open to much improvement, a great deal has already been accomplished towards reaching the goal of absolute equality. Unlike under apartheid, Arab Israelis can vote, live where they want, receive excellent medical care and practice whatever profession they choose. One only has to look at the rise of Arab-Israelis in the public sphere to realize the advances Arab Israelis have made: they can be found on the Supreme Court, in the Knesset (parliament), in ambassadorial positions, as senior officers in the police and army, as mayors, as deputy-speakers of the Knesset and even as government ministers and deputy ministers. Prominent Arab Israelis can be found in almost every sphere of Israeli life, including in the medical fields, media and playing on Israel's national soccer team.



One of the ideals on which Israel was founded was that of equality. Israel's Declaration of Independence states that the State of Israel 'will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions.'"

in a report that found the countryThe United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) published the document, Israeli Practices towards the Palestinian, People and the Question of Apartheid, [PDF] . ESCWA is mandated to review Israeli aggressions.and reflect contributions from professor of political science at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Virginia Tilley and former UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk. It concluded UN organs shouldand coordinate with civil society groups inApartheid, the report described, is "a crime against humanity" and defined as:the report described, isand defined as:While neither Jews [n]or Palestinians are racial groups, the report stated, the apartheid standard was met because ESCWA foundof the Israeli government enacted toward both Jews and Palestinians. This is expressed inside of Israel through separate categories for a citizen's "nationality" (Jewish or Arab) and in the occupied territories by the absence of citizenship for Palestinians.Israel was said to haveeach with fewer rights than Jewish-Israelis. Sub-sections of the report outline Palestinians citizens of Israel, West Bank and Gaza residents, Jerusalem residents, and external refugees,is the principal method by which Israel imposes an apartheid regime," ESCWA said. Individual treatment to each group may not meet the apartheid definition,The UN body regarded Israel as producingover non-Jews in all land exclusively under Israeli control in whatever category."and while they have voting rights, the report found several quasi-governmental agencies carried outin the name of the stateChiefly, the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization were both described as exclusively resettling Jewish immigrants and using state land for Jewish-only housing, while at the same time Israel denied the return of Palestinian refugees, and on a smaller scale, denied citizenships to spouses of Israeli citizens who are of Palestinian heritage.The report further foundfor dismantling the racialized hierarchies enshrined to those agencies, due to a 1958 law (functionally part of Israel's constitution) that calls for a "Jewish character" of the country."Palestinian parties can campaign only for minor reforms and better municipal budgets. They arethe report said.While Palestinians citizens of Israel were noted to hold the same political rights as their Jewish-counterparts, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza arein Israel.Because some 300,000 Israeli settlers also live inside of the West Bank and are governed by separate rules than Palestinians the UN group said:problematic in itself,The issue of how the areas under the full security and civil control of the Palestinian Authority fit into the picture was also raised. Theseduring the apartheid-era and regarded as further evidence of the definition of apartheid.for the members of the racial groups or groups," are strictly banned under international law, said the study. Virginia Tilley, the author of this section of the report, added to Mondoweiss that the late Ariel Sharon, who is credited for the idea of Palestinian self-government zones, "closely examined the functioning of the Bantustans in South Africa during his multiple trips there. I thinkRegarding Palestinians who hold Jerusalem resident permits, Israel was charged within access to education, health care, employment, residency and building rights. They also suffer fromwhich serve the Israeli policy of 'demographic balance' in favour of Jewish residents."The report made a specific reference to awhich it said wasbetween the time the law passed and 2014, because their "center of life" was deemed not to be Jerusalem.ESCWA claimed Israel first began implementing apartheid abuses during its early years of statehood whenIsrael thenwhile at the same time passing legislation to allow any person of Jewish heritage to become a citizen.The report comes just days after the latest warning bell was sounded by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who told the Jerusalem Post Israel would embark on an "apartheid system" if it did not reach a peace deal soon with the Palestinians. Former Secretary of State John Kerry had been arguing a similar point for several years about the waning time before Israel becomes an "apartheid" regime; although his successor Rex Tillerson stated in his Senate confirmation hearing that the Israelis and Palestinians have time to make a deal ("Sometimes you just need to skip a generation to get rid of all the baggage of the past," he said ).But the UN report jumps the timeline world leaders have used, and says so explicitly at the top of the dossier: ESCWA reviewed the situation between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea as a whole, as if it were all, already, a single state.Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emmanuel Nahshon directed Mondoweiss to his Twitter feed: "#UN #ESCWA has issued today a "Der Stürmer" like report, NOT endorsed by @UNSG . Friendly advice- dont read it without anti nausea pills....," he said today,In 2010 Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs more clearly outlined its position on why it is not an apartheid state: Some human rights groups have shied away from labeling Israel as practicing "apartheid" when describing mistreatment of Palestinians. Although that is more or less the contention of a 2010 report by Human Rights Watch, Separate and Unequal: Israel's Discriminatory Treatment of Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The human rights groupAdalah, the leading human rights group that advocates on behalf of Palestinian citizens of Israel also has yet to use the word "apartheid" to formally describe their situation. But on its website, the group says Palestinians are "unequal" to Jewish-Israelis and lists 50 "Discriminatory Laws in Israel" that codify separate treatment between Jewish and Arab citizens, ranging from regulations about income tax to land-use codes.