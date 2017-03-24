© LIVELEAK
A brave soldier calms the boy before disarming the killer device
The boy, thought to be around six or seven years old, stands bewildered as an army bomb expert carefully cuts through the device's trigger and releases him.

It is thought the child was part of a group who had fled from the besieged ISIS-held city of Mosul, in northern Iraq.

The clip, uploaded to video-sharing site LiveLeak, claims the boy to be the youngest ever suicide bomber - although that has not been verified.


Speaking to the camera, the soldier explains that the boy, thought to be called Uday, says he was sent by his uncle with instructions to target "the army".

At one point, the boy flinches during the tense disarmament but the soldier reasurres him, saying: "Don't be afraid."

The harrowing scene left viewers near speechless at the sick death cult's shocking depravity.

"That child probably doesn't really understand what's going on," wrote one viewer.

"Only seven years old and already thrust into what surely would have been death if this brave Iraqi soldier didn't help him.

"This breaks my heart."

Another said: "F***** animals to use a child like that.

"No matter how extreme your beliefs are, there is never a justification for this."

It comes after an ISIS-inspired jihadi wreaked terror on the streets of London during an attempted siege on the Palace of Westminster.

Five people, including the attacker, were killed during the assault.