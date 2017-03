© theeconomiccollapseblog

More than 3,500 retail stores are going to close all across America over the next few months as the worst retail downturn in U.S. history gets even deeper. Earlier this week, Sears shocked the world when it announced that there is "substantial doubt" that the company will be able to "continue as a going concern" much longer. In other words, Sears has announced that it is on the verge of imminent collapse.Meanwhile, Payless stunned the retail industry when it came out that they are preparing to file for bankruptcy. The " retail apocalypse " that I have been warning about is greatly accelerating, and many believe that this is one of the early warning signs that the economic collapse that is already going on in other parts of the globe will soon reach U.S. shores.I have repeatedly warned my readers that " Sears is going to zero ", and now Sears is officially saying that it might actually happen. When you file official paperwork with the government that says there is "substantial doubt" that the company will survive, that means that the end is very near Personally, I am going to miss Sears very much. But of course the truth is that they simply cannot continue operating as they have been.For the quarter that ended on January 28th,As I have said before, if they had employees flushing dollar bills down the toilet 24 hours a day they still shouldn't have losses that big.Of course these are just two examples of a much broader phenomenon.Once thriving shopping malls are rapidly being transformed into ghost towns. As I wrote about just recently , "you might be tempted to think that 'Space Available' was the hottest new retail chain in the entire country."The demise of Sears is going to be an absolute nightmare for many mall owners. Once "anchor stores" start closing, Years ago I wrote of a time when we would see boarded-up storefronts all across America, and now it is happening. Instead of asking which retailers are going to close, perhaps we should be asking which ones are going to survive this retail cataclysm.For instance, just look at what is happening to delinquency rates on auto loans The last time so many Americans got behind on subprime auto loans was during the last financial crisis.We are seeing so many similarities to what happened just prior to the last recession, and yet most Americans still seem to think that the U.S. economy is going to be just fine in 2017.Unfortunately, major red flags are popping up in the hard economic numbers and in the financial markets The last recession probably should have started back in late 2015, but thanks to manipulation by the Fed and an unprecedented debt binge by the Obama administration, official U.S. GDP growth has been able to stay barely above zero for the last year and a half.But just because something is delayed does not mean that it is canceled.