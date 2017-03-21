Society's Child
Kurds say Pentagon to send them 1000 troops in coming weeks for assault on Raqqa
Sputnik
Tue, 21 Mar 2017 19:28 UTC
"Every two days the US deploys a large amount of weapons, primarily heavy armaments, to the region. They have sent tanks, armored vehicles, missiles, sniper rifles, mortar launchers and other types of weaponry," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sputnik Turkey. "In addition, the United States has told us that a decision was made to send an additional 1,000 US troops to take part in the Raqqa operation."
According to unconfirmed reports, this deployment is likely to take place in the coming weeks.
US service personnel are expected to serve in a training, advisory and assistance capacity during the anti-Daesh campaign on one of the last militant strongholds across the Middle East. They will not take part in combat, at least initially.
"American soldiers will teach us to use heavy armaments. They will serve as military advisors during the operation and coordinate airstrikes of the US-led coalition planes," the source said.
According to the information provided by the SDF, their forces are currently located 4 kilometers (nearly 2.5 miles) to the north, 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) to the east and 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to the south of Raqqa.
Barack Obama pledged to refrain from deploying American boots on the ground in Syria, but later reversed his decision once it became apparent that the US-led coalition was struggling to destroy Daesh. The US has deployed hundreds of special operations troops to the war-torn country to ostensibly train and assist its local allies in their counterterrorism campaigns.
Most recently, Washington sent 400 Marines and Army Rangers to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces in their operation to free Raqqa, which Daesh seized in January 2014. The upcoming deployment, if confirmed, will double the number of US troops sent to Syria.
US troops are reported to have set up bases in northern Syria, including the cities of Kobani, Rimelan, al-Hasakah, al-Hawl, Tel Abyad, Shaddadi and Manbij. More than 1,000 US troops are said to be present in the region, with the majority located to the south of Manbij and Kobani.
Comment: Both Russian and American troops are in Manbij, blocking the Turks and FSA from taking it. On the other side of the land occupied by the Turkish-backed FSA, the Russians have just entered Kurdish-held Efrin and set up a Reconciliation Center HQ. According to Thierry Meyssan, The U.S., Russia and Iran "have agreed to prevent any confrontation between the Turks and the Kurds." We'll have to see how that plays out, and what will follow from a "Trump win" in Raqqa.
Here it is the first day of Spring and nothing has changed from my analysis pub in December 2016.
The NEW HUNDREDS YEAR WAR is now over. From WWi to the Middle East. Time to stop.
Well
By: katesisco
the wrangling in Syria was actually about two different agendas. The Syrian government has not recognized the so-called 'independent' states in Northern Syria and the Russians and the US squared off on the issue of a Iraqi oil line to the Med thru the 'independent' states.
Aleppo it appeared was central to this issue.
Now that there is no fallen Aleppo, it will take years to 'liberate' Mosul---4 years probably. I suspect the 'elite' first strike force will be decimated and that 'surprise' will cause a halt and a long term rebuilding to coincide with yet another try at toppling Aleppo. The actual Aleppo 'war' was to keep the focus off of the ROJAVA situation. [Link]
Once the Iran, Turkey, and Syrian interests finish the Russian pipeline thru the 'independent' Syrian states to the Med, this crazy war will become moot.
Mon, 26 Dec 2016 12:52 UTC
ks
http//:www.chequamegon.blogspot.com
