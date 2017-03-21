© REUTERS/ Mahmoud Hebbo

The main news resource of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Rudaw, has posted photos, which, according to the website, feature servicemen from Russia's center for Syrian reconciliation and military hardware with Russian flags that arrived on Monday in the area of the city of Afrin in northern Syria.Nawaf Khalil, head of the Germany-based Kurdish Center for Studies, confirmed to Sputnik the report providing video footage he said featured the entry of military hardware with Russian flags into a village there.