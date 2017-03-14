Three primary school children kicked a flamingo to death at a zoo in the Czech Republic after throwing rocks at the birds in their enclosure.After the shocking incident, the boys fled into a nearby woodland but were caught as one was wearing a distinct yellow jumper. One managed to escape. The boys were detained in Jakubské Square.Another told MailOnline the birds had 'undergone severe stress shock.'Police are now investigating and will ask the boys' parents for compensation following the sickening act.'. Fortunately, one of them had a distinct yellow sweatshirt. We immediately phoned police officers and so two of them we managed to catch far from the park. The third escaped.'He said the flamingo was valued at 2,000 euros (more than 50,000 crowns).Zoo employee Richard Viduna asked for the public's help in reporting cases of animal abuse, saying: 'It would be helpful for us if the visitors would pay attention to acts such as these and report them.''The zoo without bars' is home for 200 rare species of animals, including 17 species classified in European breeding programs.Jihlava Zoo specialises in raising and breeding felines, apes and reptiles.