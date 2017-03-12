A man was beaten on a sidewalk in the Lower East Side Friday morning as pedestrians walked by — and it was all caught on camera.

Th attack happened around 2:45 a.m.

Police say two men chased a 24-year-old man north on Orchard Street towards Stanton Street. The men caught up to the victim in front of 156 Orchard Street and began to punch and kick him multiple times in his head, face and body, police say.

The men then fled in a black livery vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.