A man was beaten on a sidewalk in the Lower East Side Friday morning as pedestrians walked by — and it was all caught on camera.Th attack happened around 2:45 a.m.The men then fled in a black livery vehicle.The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.