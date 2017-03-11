A baby monkey that lost its mother in a road accident made all those witnessed the scene cry. The young monkey wept sitting near the carcass of its mother that was knocked down by a speeding vehicle near Elanthur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka National highway on Friday.

"Losing a loved one will be painful for not just human beings. Animals too mourn. We saw the young monkey weeping over the carcass of its mother," said K Saravanan, who witnessed the scene.

The baby monkey saw its mother being knocked down by a vehicle while she was crossing the road. It rushed to its mother that lay on the road. The baby monkey tried to wake its mother and hugged her. It kept its ears on her chest as if checking her heartbeat. Soon it realized that the mother had died, and it started to weep.

Police personnel, who came to know about the incident, reached the spot. They managed to keep the baby monkey away from the carcass. Villagers carried the carcass to a burial ground. "The baby monkey jumped from one tree to another tree and followed us when we carried the carcass," said G Sathyanarayanan, another villager.

The villagers conducted the final rites of the mother monkey in the presence of police and forest officials while the baby monkey watched it from a distance.