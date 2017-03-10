© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Deputy Assistant to the US President for National Security Michael Anton
Trump's aide Michael Anton noted that "the media pressure certainly does not help the policy formulation process"

The Republican administration of US President Donald Trump is still determined to try to establish cooperation with Russia. The White House does not think that the "window of opportunities" for this is closing because of the unbridled anti-Russian rhetoric of recent months in US media close to the opposition Democratic Party, Deputy Assistant to the US President for National Security Michael Anton told TASS.

Anton, who is responsible for "strategic communications" in the administration of the US National Security Council under the White House, said that if there are modes of cooperation that can meet US interests and the administration can work through them and achieve a consensus among the parties concerned, then cooperation with Russia, in particular on fighting terrorism, will continue.

"I don't see that the window will necessarily be closed. The media pressure certainly does not help the policy formulation process but it is not going to determine it either," he said.

When asked how long it may take the White House to complete the process of interagency coordination of political approaches, Anton said: "I think months are realistic, weeks are not realistic."

Speaking about the US plans to work with Russia Anton also referred to Donald Trump's press conference

"He (Trump) very clearly communicated his willingness to explore the possibility of cooperation. And also he noted that he did not know if it will work or not. He said something like "I would like to make a deal with Russian. I don't know if I get a good deal, I am going to try," Anton said.