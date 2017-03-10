© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais



The Republican administration of US President Donald Trump is still determined to try to establish cooperation with Russia. The White House does not think that the "window of opportunities" for this is closingclose to the opposition Democratic Party, Deputy Assistant to the US President for National Security Michael Anton told TASS.Anton, who is responsible for "strategic communications" in the administration of the US National Security Council under the White House, said that if there are modes of cooperation that can meet US interests and the administration can work through them and achieve a consensus among the parties concerned, then cooperation with Russia, in particular on fighting terrorism, will continue."I don't see that the window will necessarily be closed. The media pressure certainly does not help the policy formulation process but it is not going to determine it either," he said.Speaking about the US plans to work with Russia Anton also referred to Donald Trump's press conference"He (Trump) very clearly communicated his willingness to explore the possibility of cooperation. And also he noted that he did not know if it will work or not. He said something like "I would like to make a deal with Russian. I don't know if I get a good deal, I am going to try," Anton said.