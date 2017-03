- the FBI and Justice Department received a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant in October to help further the Russia investigation. Officials stressed there were no intercepts of Trump's phone or emails.



Separately, they used traditional investigative techniques to review a computer server tied to the the soon-to-be-president's businesses in Trump Towers in New York but located elsewhere.



Agents were examining allegations of computer activity tied to Russia. Very quickly, they concluded the computer activity in question involved no nefarious contacts, bank transactions or encrypted communications with the Russians, and likely involved routine computer signals.

Hannity: "They [CIA] can make it seem like it's the Russians, but it's them."

Carter: "There was a Fisa warrant in October that was looking at the overall Russian hacking investigation, but that the FBI, when they monitored the server, Trump Tower, it was actually located away from Trump Tower, it wasn't under the Fisa, they did normal, strategic type of FBI investigations that didn't require the Fisa.



So they went into the server, but they did not use the Fisa to do that.



They did have a Fisa however, in October, at the exact same time as this investigation."



Hannity: "Two instances now of spying."



Carter: "Two, yes, two instances. This is completely new evidence. And remember, we all thought, and everyone had reported, that the server was inside in Trump Tower...the server was not located inside Trump Tower according to our sources.



Hannity: "Would the second issue warrant, whatever the FBI was doing, was that in Trump Tower?



Carter: "That's what we don't know now. That opens up a whole slew of questions."

