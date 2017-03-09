Wikileaks has released the first of its highly anticipated "Vault 7″... and the documents prove that the CIA not only has an enormous arsenal of lovely hacking tools and malware at its disposal, but the agency also has a fat bag of exploits that essentially allow it to take backdoor control of smart phones, televisions, gaming systems and more and turn them into live microphones.The CIA... now in your living room any time it wants.And now for the real takeaway of Wikileaks' Vault 7 "Year Zero" dump... incrementally acclimating people to living in a total information awareness society where the government has access and can invade your privacy any time it wants through technology.